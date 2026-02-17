Markets Today: Yen rebounds, Pound Sinks on Labour Data, Gold slides 2% as Market Focus Shifts to Diplomacy

Japan’s 10-year government bond yield dropped to a one-month low of approximately 2.12%. This decline followed a successful auction of 5-year notes, signaling that anxieties regarding the nation’s fiscal stability are beginning to subside.

Market participants are now shifting their focus toward an upcoming 20-year bond sale, which will serve as a critical gauge for long-term investor demand.

Meanwhile, Asian stock markets experienced a slight dip of 0.2% during a quiet trading session, as major hubs like China and Hong Kong remained shuttered for the Lunar New Year.

Beyond regional holidays, global sentiment is being shaped by escalating geopolitical tensions in the Middle East and ongoing speculation regarding Federal Reserve interest rate cuts following the latest inflation data.

Compounding these pressures is a burgeoning "AI panic trade"; shifting attitudes toward artificial intelligence are creating volatility that is now spilling over from the tech sector into the broader global market.

