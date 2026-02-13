EUR/USD's Next Move: Hot inflation to 1.1785 or cooling jobs to 1.2000?

EUR/USD is in a tight consolidation phase ahead of critical US macroeconomic data, marking its fourth consecutive day of subdued movement.

The primary market focus is the US Consumer Price Index (CPI) , with consensus forecasting a slight slowdown in January's headline and core inflation.

The pair's direction depends on US data: hot CPI could push EUR/USD toward 1.1785, while signs of a cooling US labor market could see it retest 1.2000.

EUR/USD entered a phase of tight consolidation this morning as traders adopted a "wait-and-see" posture ahead of critical macroeconomic data.

After hitting weekly highs near 1.1928, the pair drifted lower to trade around the 1.1850–1.1870 region, marking its fourth consecutive day of subdued movement.

A barrage of European data releases failed to inspire a breakout this morning. According to EuroStat, the number of employed persons in the Euro Area rose by 0.2% from the previous quarter to 176.13 million in the final quarter of 2025, ahead of the market expectations of a 0.1% increase, according to a preliminary estimate.

It was the bloc's 19th consecutive period of employment growth, extending the slow but consistent trend of increasing jobs in the European labor market, despite concerns that a stronger euro would reduce orders for major employers.

Despite this, EUR/USD continued to coil this morning. Will the US CPI data be enough to bring EUR/USD out of its funk and stoke some volatility?