Aussie Dollar fatigue? Technical signs hint at an AUD/USD pullback

The longer term fundamental picture still supports further Aussie dollar gains as central bank policy divergence comes into play.

The RBA has raised rates at its recent meeting with the potential for more rate hikes, while the Federal Reserve continues to eye rate cuts at some point this year.

However, in the short-term a pullback still may materialize and looking at the recent price action, there do appear to be signs to support this narrative.

Just looking at implied rates for the Fed and the RBA, and the divergence is evident. According to LSEG data, markets are pricing in around 37 bps of rate hikes for the RBA through December 2026.

RBA implied rates for 2026