Breaking News: Canadian CPI eases from 3-month high, USD/CAD extends gains

Canada’s annual inflation rate fell to 2.3% in January 2026, slightly lower than expected and aligned with the Bank of Canada’s forecasts.

The trimmed-mean core rate, a key measure of underlying price pressures dropped to 2.4% , its lowest level since April 2021.

While shelter and furniture costs cooled, food prices surged 7.3% and restaurant costs jumped 12.3% as previous tax breaks expired

Canada’s headline inflation rate eased slightly in January 2026, dipping to 2.3% from a three-month high of 2.4% in December. This figure came in just under market expectations and aligned with the Bank of Canada’s forecasts, which predicted inflation hovering near 2.5% before eventually dropping below the 2% target. A significant driver of these year-over-year figures remains the base effects from the GST/HST tax break implemented in January 2025.

The cooling of the overall rate was largely propelled by a sharp deepening of transportation deflation, which hit -17% following a nearly 17% plunge in gasoline prices. Additionally, cost pressures moderated in the shelter sector (slowing to 1.7%) and for household operations and furnishings (dropping to 2.5%).

In contrast, other sectors saw a notable heating up:

accelerated to 7.3%, driven by the expiration of previous tax breaks. Restaurant prices saw a particularly steep jump, rising by 12.3%.

Despite these specific spikes, underlying inflationary pressures appear to be receding. The trimmed-mean core rate, a key metric for the Bank of Canada fell to 2.4%, its lowest level since April 2021 and well below the 2.6% anticipated by analysts.