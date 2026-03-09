Gold’s (XAU/USD) Tug of War: : Oil spike, rate fears, and the battle for control

From a technical standpoint, looking at the H1 chart for Gold and as you can see price has been caught in a period of consolidation.

Given the overarching fundamental and geopolitical risks, it might be better to look at shorter-term moves until the bigger picture becomes clearer.

A 1 hour candle close on either side of the red block could lead to a breakout in that direction. If no breakout materializes, price could continue to coil within the range.

On the upside of the range we have the $5193 level while the downside of the range comes in around the $5038 handle. .

The period-14 RSI is eyeing a break back above the 50-neutral level on the H1 chart which would hint at a potential shift toward more bullish momentum.

However, as has been the case for the majority of the day, any attempt to push prices higher by bulls has been met by swift selling pressure. A tug of war if you will.

Gold (XAU/USD) One-Hour Chart, March 9, 2026