Markets Weekly Outlook - Geopolitics Overpower Fundamentals: The $150 oil warning and the rate cut dilemma

Global markets enter the second week of March 2026 under the shadow of a rapidly escalating Middle East conflict. With a US-led campaign against Iran entering its second week and shipping through the Strait of Hormuz at a standstill, the "2022 Energy Shock" is no longer just a historical reference, it is the primary lens through which investors are viewing the week ahead.

The Macro Theme: Geopolitics Overpowers Fundamentals

While the economic calendar is packed with heavy hitters like US CPI and UK GDP, their influence may be dampened by the "high-risk zone" of current geopolitics.

Energy Prices as the Barometer: Brent crude has already surged toward $85/bbl. Analysts warn that a breach of $100/bbl would be a "psychological milestone" that could trigger a deeper sell-off in risk assets.

Brent crude has already surged toward $85/bbl. Analysts warn that a breach of $100/bbl would be a "psychological milestone" that could trigger a deeper sell-off in risk assets. 2022 vs. 2026: There does appear to be a critical difference from the 2022 shock: the labor market is now much cooler. Unlike 2022, when workers could chase higher pay to offset energy costs, the current cooling trend (highlighted by a weak February US jobs report) means consumers have less of a buffer.

United States: The Inflation-Rate Cut Tug-of-War

The spotlight is firmly on the US Consumer Price Index (CPI) due Wednesday and Core PCE on Friday.

The Dilemma: Markets are looking for signs of how "sticky" inflation remains before the full impact of the current energy spike is even recorded. A surprise upside in CPI would likely force markets to price out the two Fed rate cuts currently expected for 2026.

Consumer Sentiment: Friday’s University of Michigan survey will be the first real-time look at how the "energy shock" and tariff fears are sapping household confidence.

Asia: China’s "Two Sessions" and Japan’s GDP Revision

Asia remains at the forefront of the supply chain disruption, with a specific focus on the closing of China’s National People’s Congress.

China (Monday/Tuesday): February CPI and PPI data will be released. Analysts expect a bounce in CPI to ~1.0% due to Lunar New Year spending, though this may be viewed as a "noise" rather than a trend. Trade data (Tuesday) will be scrutinized for the resilience of external demand.

February CPI and PPI data will be released. Analysts expect a bounce in CPI to ~1.0% due to Lunar New Year spending, though this may be viewed as a "noise" rather than a trend. Trade data (Tuesday) will be scrutinized for the resilience of external demand. Japan (Tuesday): Expect a significant upward revision to Q4 2025 GDP (from 0.1% to 0.3% QoQ) following strong capital spending and winter bonuses. This could keep the Bank of Japan on its path toward normalization despite global turmoil.

Europe & UK: Looking for Signs of Life

The Eurozone is navigating a "stagflationary shock" where energy deficits punish the Euro, though narrowing interest rate differentials against the USD are providing some support.

Germany (Monday/Wednesday): Industrial Production and final Inflation data will show if the "fledgling recovery" in manufacturing can withstand the new energy spike.

United Kingdom (Friday): Monthly GDP and industrial output for January will be released. Markets are looking for a pickup in growth to confirm the encouraging signals seen in recent PMI surveys.