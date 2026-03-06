Chart alert: Gold (XAU/USD) is down 3% for the week, but bulls may make a comeback

The prior 4 weeks of positive returns seen in Gold (XAU/USD) from the week of 2 February 2026 to the week of 23 February 2026, where the precious yellow metal staged an accumulated gain of 20% (low to close during the 4 weeks).

Right after the first salvo of missiles fired jointly by the US and Isreal in the current US-Iran war, Gold (XAU/USD) gapped up on Monday, 2 March 2026, at the start of the Asian session with an intraday rally of 2.7% to print an intraday high of $5,420 (also the highest level traded so far this week at the time of writing).