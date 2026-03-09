Oil gaps lower to $83 after a wild session! Trump – "The War could be over soon"

As I was completing an upcoming piece on the US Dollar, things just changed swiftly (coming up soon)
Trump just said during an interview that the War was "pretty much complete", implying a significant advance on his initial 4-5 week estimate.
It seems a bit early for the warning however, so this report and move will have to be treated with caution.
Check out this insane Oil chart!
WTI (US) Oil 30M Chart – March 9, 2026. Source: TradingView
Some feathers must have been lost today with the 30% up and down swings in Oil prices.
Traders, make sure to keep your risk tight and size accordingly with the extent of the events.
For those tracking live geopolitics, following what the IDF announces could provide somewhat less erratic news flows in order to trade the commodity.
Keep a close eye on the $85 level.
If you want to access more trading levels around the current trading area, check out our Friday analysis.
Read More: Oil reaches $92 in a historic War squeeze – WTI Analysis
Safe Trades and keep a close eye on the US-Iran developments!
Follow Elior on Twitter/X for Additional Market News, interactions and Insights @EliorManier
Opinions are the authors'; not necessarily that of OANDA Business Information & Services, Inc. or any of its affiliates, subsidiaries, officers or directors. The provided publication is for informational and educational purposes only.
If you would like to reproduce or redistribute any of the content found on MarketPulse, an award winning forex, commodities and global indices analysis and news site service produced by OANDA Business Information & Services, Inc., please refer to the MarketPulse Terms of Use.
Visit https://www.marketpulse.com/ to find out more about the beat of the global markets.
© 2026 OANDA Business Information & Services Inc.