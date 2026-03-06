Oil reaches $92 in a historic War squeeze – WTI Analysis

Oil took the center stage once again in this week's volatile action.

Rising 37% since last Friday, Crude is now at concerning levels, even outperforming the January 2022 Ukraine-War weekly performance, reaching $92.68 this week—a reminder that the commodity was trading near $55 just about two months ago.

The third ingredient in a daily toxic fundamental cocktail, Black Gold, is contributing to elevated inflation expectations.

Although its closure isn't official, as during the 1970s, the Strait of Hormuz is subject to de facto restrictions, and virtually no ships have managed to cross it.