Middle East escalation sends shockwaves through global energy markets

Drone attacks and shelling have brought commercial shipping almost to a standstill, even without a formal closure of the route. The situation has been further aggravated by insurers’ decision to suspend coverage for voyages through the Persian Gulf, which in practice has left hundreds of tankers stranded in ports across the UAE, Oman, and Saudi Arabia. Although the US and its allies are attempting to organize escorts and convoys, the risk of a direct strike remains high enough that many shipowners are choosing not to transit the area.

Gulf producers face mounting export and fiscal pressure

At the same time, Gulf states such as Saudi Arabia, Iraq, and Kuwait are facing the problem of physically being able to sell their output. Oil production continues, but export capacity has been sharply curtailed, while insufficient storage space for surpluses of around 20 million barrels per day is increasing pressure to cut production. This is a mechanism that, on the one hand, constrains global supply and supports prices, but on the other hand hits producers’ current budget revenue streams, worsening their short-term fiscal position.

Europe feels the impact of the LNG shock

An equally strong shock has emerged in the gas market, with Qatar at the center of attention, as the Strait of Hormuz is a critical bottleneck for its LNG exports. QatarEnergy declared force majeure and suspended operations at its terminals in Ras Laffan, effectively cutting the country off from part of its export markets. Europe is feeling the consequences particularly strongly. TTF gas futures have surged by around 67% to approximately EUR 53,385/MWh this week alone.