Large NFP miss and Oil surge to $90 – A Stagflation cocktail ahead of weekend risk

Non-Farm Payrolls just released at -92K vs +56K expected, a significant (-148K) miss!

Such a reversal in the data can't fail to raise questions about actual job displacement from new AI technologies and whether the Federal Reserve is really getting behind the curve.

The issue for the Central Bank is that inflation is certainly bouncing higher despite lower Retail Sales – so combine a weaker jobs Market, consumption, and elevated inflation, and conclusions about stagflation could be reached quickly – and with decent reasoning, too!

With Energy prices shooting higher throughout the week, it is certain that inflation expectations are not going to ease anytime soon – the only thing that could soothe them at this point is an actual pricing of slower consumption ahead, but that wouldn't fare well for the US economy.

Goods-producing, Private Education, and Services took the largest hit, with gains only seen in Financials and Wholesale Trades. You can get access to the Non-Farm Payrolls report for February right here.

We will provide a quick outlook on the Market before diving into WTI (US) Oil Charts to get ready for what could be another volatile weekend.