Markets Today: Rate cut hopes wither as Nikkei and Kospi suffer steep weekly losses. NFP data up next

Japan’s Nikkei and South Korea’s KOSPI suffered their steepest weekly losses in nearly a year

Crude oil (Brent +17.2%, WTI +20%) logged its sharpest weekly surge since early 2022

The US Dollar Index (DXY) had its biggest weekly surge since late 2024

Money markets pivoted to increase bets on potential rate hikes from the European Central Bank (ECB) to combat rising, energy-driven inflation. NFP data ahead.

Japanese equity markets suffered their most significant weekly retreat in nearly a year this Friday as escalating conflict in the Middle East severely restricted transit through the Strait of Hormuz.

This geopolitical friction choked global oil supplies, prompting a widespread flight from risk assets into the safety of cash. While the Nikkei 225 Index managed a slight recovery of 0.6% to finish at 55,620.84 on Friday, the broader picture remained bleak. The benchmark concluded the week with a 5.5% loss, marking its steepest percentage decline since the tariff-induced volatility of April 2025.

Sector performance and energy slump

The broader Topix followed a similar trajectory, gaining 0.4% on the day but ending the week down 5.6%. Energy-related stocks bore the brunt of the market's anxiety:

Energy explorers: One of the worst-performing sectors, down 1.9%.

Inpex: Dropped 1.7%.

Japan Petroleum Exploration: Shed 2.6%.

Oil sector index: Declined 1.2% overall.

Conversely, the technology sector provided a rare bright spot. Following a positive lead from Wall Street, software and IT shares rallied, with Fujitsu and NEC climbing 5.4% and 5.2%, respectively.