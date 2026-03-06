Chart alert: Why Japan’s Nikkei 225 can stage a minor recovery after its 4-day plunge

Since the start of the ongoing major bullish trend phase of the Nikkei 225 from early April 2025, the upward trajectory of the Nikkei 225 has been supported and moved in a significant direct correlation with the steepening of the Japanese Government Bond (JGB) yield curve spread (10-year JGB yield minus 2-year JGB yield) (see Fig. 2).

As of 6 March 2026, the BoJ has conducted four interest rate hikes in its current tightening cycle, which began in 2024 as it exited from its ultra-easy monetary policy stance and negative interest rate environment.

The policy interest rate currently stands at 0.75%. Market participants polled by various media outlets expect the BoJ to continue its gradual interest rate hike policy by enacting 1 to 2 hikes in 2026 to bring the year-end target policy interest rate higher to 1.0%-1.25%.

The 2-year JGB yield is very sensitive to the latest monetary policy stance of the Bank of Japan (BoJ) as perceived by traders in the JGB market.

The 2-year JGB yield rocketed to a 30-year high of 1.31% on 9 February 2026 after the BoJ's last interest rate hike in December 2025, and Prime Minister Takaichi’s coalition party won a super majority in the lower house of Japan's parliament on 8 February 2026 snap election.

Since 9 February 2026, the 2-year JGB yield has softened by 7 basis points to trade at a current level of 1.24% at the time of writing and formed a “lower high” (see Fig. 2).

The current path of minor decline in the 2-year JGB, while still holding above its 50-day moving average, suggests that the BoJ may offer guidance to pause its interest rate hike cycle in the upcoming 19 March 2026’s monetary policy meeting due to the negative impact of higher oil prices arising from a prolonged US-Iran war.

A less hawkish expectation in BoJ’s future monetary policy stance can be implied by the recent rebound in the 10-year/2-year JGB yield curve spread, where a key support was tested at 0.84% (also its 200-day moving average) on Monday before it rebounded by 8 bps to trade at 0.92% at the time of writing (see Fig. 2).

Hence, a further bull steepening of the JGB yield curve (10-year minus 2-year) can translate into a minor recovery (at least in the first step after the 4-day plunge of the Nikkei 225 staged a retest on its 50-day moving average).

Let’s now look at the technical factors to determine Nikkei 225’s potential short-term trajectory (1 to 3 days).