NFP Preview: Jobs to drive volatility amid "operation epic fury" & implications for the DXY, Dow Jones

Market expectations call for a significant deceleration in job growth (58k–65k), with sticky Average Hourly Earnings (+0.4% m/m) being the "danger zone" for potential stagflation.

A strong NFP (> 100k) could see DXY rise toward 100.40 as rate cuts are priced out; a weak NFP (< 50k) could push DXY down toward 98.00 on bets of a Fed pivot.

Dow Jones (DJIA) Implications, a moderate, "Goldilocks" number (70k–90k) would support equities, while a "Stagflation" shock (low jobs, high wages) or negative NFP would likely trigger a fresh sell-off.

Most Read: Trade Idea: DAX eyes bullish recovery after 6% slide and retest of psychological 24000 handle

Markets are gearing up for the March NFP release and yet focus ahead of the meeting is largely focused on the situation in the Middle East. Despite this, the upcoming Non-Farm Payrolls (NFP) report remains the fundamental "north star" for the Federal Reserve.

Here is your preview for the March 6 jobs report and its expected impact on the markets.