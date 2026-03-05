The Canadian Dollar loves conflict – Has the CAD reached a long-term bottom?

But there is light at the end of the tunnel. After years of questioning within Canada's natural Liberal party, Justin Trudeau stepped aside for Mark Carney, who has since cast doubt on some political issues.

Since his ascension to power in March 2025, Carney and his party have brought three Conservatives into their ranks. Conservatives are going through their own crisis with internal trouble and separatist causes in Alberta. The Liberal Party is now three seats away from a majority in the House of Commons.

But that's just politics. Even if the Canadian economy remains deeply strained from the latest rounds of US Policies, Carney has begun a new wave of international trade deals with India, China, and Europe – The rise of the "Middle power".

Canada's manoeuvre options were thin, with the trilateral USMCA deal in limbo, but its capacities are slowly increasing.

What is of traders' interest is how all of this relates to the Loonie.

After reaching 16-year lows against the Euro, 22-year troughs against the USD, and a new nadir against the Swiss Franc, the Canadian Dollar is forging a sharp turn, supported by higher petroleum and gold prices.