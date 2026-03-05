Markets Today: KOSPI surges 9.63% to lead Asian rally, Europe struggles, FTSE 100 eyes recovery

South Korea's KOSPI surged 9.63% to lead a strong rebound across Asia, fueled by optimism over potential US-Iran diplomatic progress.

The pan-European STOXX 600 dipped 0.3%, weighed down by escalating geopolitical conflict.

Upcoming eurozone retail data, an ECB speech, and key US labor data (Challenger job cuts) are expected to drive market focus and potentially further support the US Dollar.

Most Read: Chart alert: WTI crude oil bullish breakout above $78.10/barrel in play

Asian markets saw a stellar rebound this morning led by South Korea's benchmark KOSPI index surging 9.63% to close at 5,583.90.

This massive gain, which saw the index jump as much as 12.2% during intraday trading, effectively erased the majority of the record-breaking 12.06% loss suffered just a day prior.

Investor sentiment was primarily lifted by optimism surrounding potential diplomatic progress between the US and Iran. Major tech players led the recovery, as Samsung Electronics and SK Hynix climbed 11.27% and 10.84% respectively, while LG Energy Solution posted a solid 6.91% gain.

The rally extended across the broader Asia-Pacific region, with the Nikkei jumping 4.2% and the MSCI’s broadest regional index (excluding Japan) rising 3.9%.

In China, the CSI300 and Shanghai Composite indices saw more modest gains of 1.4% and 1% as Beijing unveiled its 15th five-year plan. While the Chinese government set a slightly lower 2026 growth target of 4.5%–5% to focus on rebalancing the economy and addressing industrial overcapacity, the market was supported by pledges to boost innovation, high-tech sectors, and household consumption.