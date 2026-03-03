Is Bitcoin's (BTC/USD) second $70k rejection a “buy the dip” opportunity?

Bitcoin failed its second attempt at a $70,000 breakout.

Institutional investors, including Michael Saylor and Anthony Pompliano, are continuing to "buy the dip" and increase their BTC holdings.

The medium to long-term technical outlook is starkly divided, with forecasts suggesting a painful crash to $40,000–$50,000 or a significant recovery toward $150,000.

Most Read: Stocks get caught in the crossfire – Dow Jones & US Index Outlook

Bitcoin finds itself at a crossroads having recorded its second failed attempt at breaking above the $70000 level. Having flirted with the $70000 handle yesterday, Bitcoin has since retraced, trading near $67,800 as investors grapple with the fallout of escalating tensions in the Middle East.

The tensions in the Middle East have seen risk-off sentiment dominate the agenda, while a stronger US Dollar and rate cut expectations being pared back are also weighing on Bitcoin. This concern is echoed when looking at the fear and greed index which is hovering in extreme fear territory at present.