Gold’s (XAU/USD) $5000 Retest: Rate cut fears and dollar surge lead to 5% selloff

The Middle East has seen a sharp escalation in conflict following a series of coordinated strikes and diplomatic withdrawals.

On Tuesday, explosions rocked Tehran and Beirut, while Iranian drones targeted the US embassy in Saudi Arabia, resulting in a fire and minor structural damage. This follows a similar drone strike on the US mission in Kuwait, prompting Washington to shutter both embassies and order the evacuation of non-emergency personnel and their families across the region.

As the violence intensifies, the strategic scope of the war has become clearer. Despite recent ambiguous statements from President Donald Trump and Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu regarding the conflict's duration, sources indicate that Israel’s campaign is moving faster than its initial two-week timeline. The primary objective is reportedly the removal of Iran’s clerical leadership, a goal for which there is currently no firm deadline.

The theater of war has also expanded into Lebanon, where Hezbollah forces have engaged Israel, triggering retaliatory air strikes and the reinforcement of Israeli ground positions in the south. In Beirut, heavy smoke and constant explosions have come to define the skyline, with local authorities reporting dozens of casualties as the fighting spreads.

The conflict appears to be escalating which in theory should benefit haven demand and thus Gold prices. However, today's selloff in Gold has market participants in a state of confusion.

This begs the question, what is driving the selloff in Gold?