Geopolitics and Crude: Why WTI pulled back despite escalating Middle East risks

The escalating conflict has paralyzed energy production and shipping throughout the Middle East, most notably in the Strait of Hormuz, which facilitates approximately one-fifth of the world’s oil supply.

In a significant move, Qatar suspended all liquefied natural gas (LNG) production at its major facilities, including Ras Laffan, following drone attacks. Because Qatar accounts for roughly 20% of the global LNG market, this halt has triggered a massive surge in natural gas prices, with European benchmarks jumping as much as 50% in a single day.

Global energy equities have surged in response to the supply shock and the 8% spike in crude oil prices. Major players like Exxon Mobil and Shell saw notable gains, with Exxon's share price rising over 4% in early trading. Domestic natural gas firms in the US also benefited from the tightening global market; shares of CNX Resources and Williams Companies each rose by more than 1%, while the United States Natural Gas Fund (UNG) climbed 3.7%.

The aviation and travel sectors faced significant headwinds as the closure of major Middle Eastern hubs triggered a sharp sell-off in airline stocks. Shares of Ryanair, IAG, American Airlines, and United Airlines all retreated, reflected by a nearly 3% drop in the S&P 1500 Passenger Airlines index. This downturn was compounded by the surge in crude oil prices, which typically signals a spike in jet fuel costs—historically one of the industry's heaviest operating expenses.

In contrast, shipping and tanker companies saw their valuations climb as the conflict disrupted vital maritime arteries like the Suez Canal and the Strait of Hormuz. These bottlenecks have tightened global shipping capacity, fueling expectations for significantly higher freight rates. European giants Maersk and Hapag-Lloyd saw their shares jump 7.8% and 6.7%, respectively, while US-based Nordic American Tankers rose over 3%.

Other key players in the sector, including Teekay Tankers and International Seaways, also posted gains as the market braced for a prolonged period of logistical constraints.