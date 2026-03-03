Stocks get caught in the crossfire – Dow Jones & US Index Outlook

US indexes demonstrated surprising resilience in yesterday's trading but ultimately could not withstand the global selling waves.

These market movements do not resemble a typical flight to safety, as even Gold and US Treasuries are falling off during today's rally in the dollar and oil prices.

The Petrodollar and its close counterpart, WTI, spiked to new cycle highs overnight, negatively impacting most global assets.

We are now seeing the pricing in of slowed global trade, inflationary fears, and supply shocks in both the dollar and energy commodities.

War-related trades tend to unfold in phases as participants seek to identify which assets will be most affected.

Currently, a flight to safety does not appear to be the prevailing sentiment, as the conflict is still expected to remain localized in the Middle East.

Still, it is surprising to observe traditional safe havens being rejected amid such geopolitical turmoil, but we are living in unprecedented times.

Could this present an opportunity?

For the moment, the harsh price movements do not support that idea.