Can Iran fully block the Strait of Hormuz?

In recent hours tensions around the Strait of Hormuz have risen again after a statement by the commander of the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps, who announced that the route had been closed and threatened attacks on vessels attempting to pass through this strategic chokepoint. The reaction of the markets was immediate. Oil and gas prices increased, and the situation for shipping in the region deteriorated further.

Despite this, we are not seeing a classic market panic. The main reason is the widespread belief among investors that a full and lasting blockade of the Strait of Hormuz remains an unlikely scenario. The market assumes that Iran neither has sufficient economic incentives nor the full military capabilities required to maintain a complete closure of this crucial energy corridor.

From an economic perspective such a move would also be unfavorable for Iran itself as well as for its key trading partners, including India and China. From a military standpoint maintaining a full blockade would require significant resources and a sustained escalation involving sea mines, torpedoes, and drones. So far the incidents observed have been selective and episodic rather than part of a broad and systematic operation.