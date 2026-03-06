Stocks tumble after chaotic NFP and Oil action – Dow Jones & US Index Outlook

Since the 1970s, our reliance on Oil for power production has been trending lower.

However, we are still far from being isolated to rises in its costs – Hence, such brutal rises in energy commodities are often accompanied by swift climbs in inflation expectations.

This also becomes a nasty head-scratcher for the Federal Reserve, which surely did not enjoy the recent CPI and PPI rises, which can only confirm what Participants fear the most.

Stagflation had been avoided since the end of COVID restrictions, but it remained a cloud over our economies, and the storm could be approaching.

Combine the 148K miss (!!!) on NFP with yet another slip on Retail Sales data, and investors can now officially be scared for what's to come – And the Atlanta Fed's GDPNow confirms this, falling from 3.2% to 2.1%!