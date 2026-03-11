Markets Today: IEA eyes record breaking oil reserve release as US CPI looms. FTSE 100 falls at 200-day MA

The IEA plans a record release of strategic oil reserves to cap crude prices, but ongoing US-Iran geopolitical conflict keeps energy supply risks high.

Asian markets, led by major semiconductor stocks, saw a strong rebound, while European shares are set for a lower opening.

The US dollar softened ahead of the critical US CPI release, but the Australian dollar surged on hawkish comments from the RBA.

Global markets found a sense of stability on Wednesday as a pullback in oil prices offered investors some relief, even as ongoing geopolitical tensions between the US, Israel, and Iran fueled lingering concerns regarding inflation and global economic expansion.

Despite this underlying anxiety, regional benchmarks saw a significant bounce back; MSCI’s broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares (excluding Japan) climbed 1.4%, while Japan’s Nikkei and South Korea’s Kospi both advanced by 1.7%. South Korean equities specifically rallied 3.8% to reach a one-week high, though trading remained cautious with volumes staying well below the 30-day average.

Similarly, Taiwan’s benchmark surged over 4%, nearing its own one-week peak.

This broad recovery was primarily driven by sharp rebounds in heavyweight semiconductor stocks.

In South Korea, Samsung Electronics and SK Hynix saw gains of 2.5% and 3%, respectively. Meanwhile, Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co (TSMC) led the charge with a jump of more than 5%, marking its strongest performance since early January and providing a much-needed lift to the regional tech sector.