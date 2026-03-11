Chart alert: AUD/USD bullish breakout (finally) above 0.7140, new bullish impulsive up move sequence triggered

The price actions of the AUD/USD have finally staged a bullish breakout above its “stubborn” major resistance at 0.7140 (11 August 2022/2 August 2023 swing highs) after it tested twice in February 2026.

The AUD/USD has extended its gains by 0.8% in today’s Asia session (Wednesday, 11 March 2026) to record a new year-to-date and 52-week intra-session high at 0.7185.

The firmer AUD/USD has been supported by the ongoing bullish trend in commodity prices due to global oil supply disruption arising from the ongoing US-Iran war.

Secondly, the short-term interest rate market in Australia is expecting the Reserve Bank of Australia (RBA) to maintain its tightening monetary policy stance with an increased probability of its second interest rate hike of 25 basis points (bps) to come as soon on the next meeting on 17 March 2026 to raise the cash policy rate to 4.10% to negate inflationary expectations from jumping higher due to firmer oil prices.