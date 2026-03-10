Metals reject their daily bounce after new Iran threats – Gold (XAU/USD) & Silver (XAG/USD) update

It's only Tuesday and we can already talk about an insane week!

After yesterday's chaos in the Oil Market, commodities still have a few surprises in store. Today seemed to mark a new beginning in the current war-flows, with Crude crawling back to $76.50 around the mid-session, a 35% move lower!

The ongoing profit-taking got stretched by the numerous dip-buying attempts and a falling volatility, but this didn't last long.

Metals had been enjoying a strong session, helped by the smoother inflation expectations as stagflationary pressure eased – Combining higher yields and a strong US Dollar, the recent War flows hadn't helped the highly positioned metals to rise.

The fact that the conflict also failed to gather proper risk-off Market flows insisted on these trends.

Nonetheless, as Oil fell back below $90, Precious metals quickly found a renewed bid, with Gold back above $5,200, Silver tipping the $90 level, and Platinum up more than 3%, a first since early February.