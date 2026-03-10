Wall Street recovers as Oil corrects, opportunity or trap? – Dow Jones and US Index Outlook

After breaking significant Support levels, the commodity's price correction has largely eased off the pressure seen in Global assets.

Indeed, rising Oil prices have impacts on virtually all sectors of production, and with Stagflation fears following closely, its prior uptrend has been hurting rate-cut prospects – and even worse fears.

Despite the ongoing correction in WTI prices, there is potential for it to rise again.

As long as Crude doesn't regain its Sunday night spikes, a large Market panic should be avoided, but any prolonged rebound would require an actual resolving of the conflict.

The Strait of Hormuz de facto closure remains the key inflexion point; hence, traders will have to keep track of Oil movement to get better clues on Sentiment.

Any rebound in the energy commodity will dampen bullish prospects!