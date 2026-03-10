Wall Street recovers as Oil corrects, opportunity or trap? – Dow Jones and US Index Outlook

- US Stock Benchmarks formed a decent bottom after a rough 10-day stretch
- With the ongoing rebound still timid, we attempt to spot if the rebound will pursue
- Exploring Technical Levels for the Dow Jones, Nasdaq and S&P 500
The tone in markets has eased significantly after yesterday's extreme price action Oil.
As explored in our past week's analysis, Global Equities (and from its looks, the entire Market) have strictly followed an inverse correlation with WTI prices.
Dow Jones and Oil Relative Performance since Beginning March – Source: TradingView
After breaking significant Support levels, the commodity's price correction has largely eased off the pressure seen in Global assets.
Indeed, rising Oil prices have impacts on virtually all sectors of production, and with Stagflation fears following closely, its prior uptrend has been hurting rate-cut prospects – and even worse fears.
Despite the ongoing correction in WTI prices, there is potential for it to rise again.
As long as Crude doesn't regain its Sunday night spikes, a large Market panic should be avoided, but any prolonged rebound would require an actual resolving of the conflict.
The Strait of Hormuz de facto closure remains the key inflexion point; hence, traders will have to keep track of Oil movement to get better clues on Sentiment.
Any rebound in the energy commodity will dampen bullish prospects!
Let's spot where the ongoing rebound could take the action by diving into today’s mid-session charts and key trading levels for the major US indexes: the Dow Jones, Nasdaq, and S&P 500.
Current Session's Stock Heatmap
Current picture for the Stock Market (11:42 A.M. ET) – Source: TradingView – March 10, 2026
The current session's heatmap is looking much better than the previous. Nevertheless, ongoing rebounds are quite timid and local.
Tech services, which had outperformed during the overall panic, is now seeing large profit-taking, leaving the spot back to producer manufacturing and industrials.
Electronics however are seeing a decent price action from the relative ease in delivery expectations.
Watch out for sentiment as the current rebound resembles more like bearish relief rather than a proper bull-case.
Dow Jones 2H Chart and Trading Levels
Dow Jones (CFD) 2H Chart – March 10, 2026 – Source: TradingView
The DJIA has rebounded swiftly back into its longer-run range (47,000 to 50,000), but even with bulls winning the current battle, they will have to show further resilience.
The 48,000 Pivotal resistance is seeing immediate test, and with Oil prices forming a short-term bottom, Stock market resilience will have to be tracked closely. Watch out for the RSI Momentum top!
Breaking 48,400 would assist the bullish case further.
Dow Jones technical levels for trading:
Resistance Levels
- Pivotal Resistance at 48,000 (immediate test)
- 48,400 key level to break for continued rebound
- November ATH 48,300 to 48,500 Support and Channel highs
- Index All-Time highs 50,512
Support Levels
- Friday Pivot 47,500 to 47,650 (short-term support, Bearish below!)
- Key Support 47,000 to 47,200
- Monday futures drop Mini-Support 46,300
- 46,000 +/- 100 pts November Support
- August highs 45,715
- 45,000 psychological level (Main Support on higher timeframe)
Nasdaq 2H Chart and Trading Levels
Nasdaq (CFD) 2H Chart – March 10, 2026 – Source: TradingView
Nasdaq has seen a similar strong rebound towards its key 25,000 to 25,200 resistance zone.
Bulls will be facing a key test ahead, as the RSI momentum forms a double top:
- Failing to break 25,200 could bring back a more bearish-range price action.
- Breaking above the level however would help to regain at least 25,500 and break the bearish formation.
Keep a close eye on WTI prices as any rise there could lead to a break lower (24,500 is the next key Support).
Nasdaq technical levels of interest:
Resistance Levels
- Key Resistance 25,000 to 25,200 (mini range highs)
- 25,400 to 25,500 Key intraday resistance
- Pivotal resistance 25,700 to 25,850 (all-time highs if break)
Support Levels
- Mini-intraday Pivot 24,750
- 24,400 to 25,600 Key Support
- October and Overnight lows 23,972
- October - November Support 23,800 to 24,000 (Monday drop)
- Early 2025 ATH at 22,000 to 22,229 Support
S&P 500 2H Chart and Trading Levels
S&P 500 (CFD) 2H Chart – March 10, 2026 – Source: TradingView
The S&P 500 is seeing similar conditions, with bulls managing to regain the higher timeframe range (6,700 to 7,000).
Nevertheless, to regain hopes for all-time highs, prices will have to break the Imminent resistance zone from 6,820 to 6,840.
- Rejecting current levels would point to a test of 6,700
- Such bearish regain would confirm on a break and 1H close below 6,800.
- Breaking above the 2H 200-MA helps bullish prospects
- A rebound to all-time highs would confirm on a daily close above 6,900
S&P 500 technical levels of interest:
Resistance Levels
- Immediate Resistance 6,820 to 6,840 (2H 200-MA)
- Key Resistance Zone 6,880 to 6,900
- Previous ATH Resistance 6,945 to 6,975
Support Levels
- 6,770 to 6,800 Momentum Pivot
- Mini-Support 6,730 to 6,750
- 6,680 to 6,700 Key Support
- Overnight lows 6,579
- 6,490 to 6,512 October lows Immediate Support
- 6,400 Major psychological support
Safe Trades and keep a close eye on the US-Iran developments!
Follow Elior on Twitter/X for Additional Market News, interactions and Insights @EliorManier
Opinions are the authors'; not necessarily that of OANDA Business Information & Services, Inc. or any of its affiliates, subsidiaries, officers or directors. The provided publication is for informational and educational purposes only.
If you would like to reproduce or redistribute any of the content found on MarketPulse, an award winning forex, commodities and global indices analysis and news site service produced by OANDA Business Information & Services, Inc., please refer to the MarketPulse Terms of Use.
Visit https://www.marketpulse.com/ to find out more about the beat of the global markets.
© 2026 OANDA Business Information & Services Inc.