Chart alert: Hang Seng Index recovered at 24,765, bulls need to break above 26,350

In contrast, South Korea’s KOSPI plummeted 11% (the worst hit), and Japan’s Nikkei 225 declined by 5.5% due to stagflation fears from higher oil prices.

China, Japan, and South Korea are significant net oil importers. The reason why China and Hong Kong stock markets have managed to take a lesser “bearish hit” from the recent upward spiral in oil prices (WTI crude oil staged a weekly gain of 35.6% for the week of 2 March 2026) was due to guidance on China’s next 5-year economic strategy during last week’s key National People’s Congress meeting.

China’s leadership has set a lower economic growth rate target of 4.5%-5% for 2026, the least ambitious to rebalance China’s economy from exports, its current growth driver. In addition, Premier Li Qiang’s speech has made a subtle acknowledgment of deflationary risk towards the economy, and pledged to bring prices back into positive territories, and called for a modest rebound in the inflation trend (versus last year’s vaguer speech to get prices to a reasonable range).

Hence, such statements and new growth targets from China’s leadership suggest that top policymakers are making domestic consumption have a more significant influence in driving China’s economic growth in the next five years.

Let’s now look at the short-term trajectory (1 to 3 days) of the Hang Seng Index from a technical analysis perspective