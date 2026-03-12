Rate cuts get priced out in 2026! Oil explodes to $96

The Market is turning bleak in this morning's action as Oil rallies to fresh highs yet again.
Our past-day Oil analysis saw rangebound action to potentially turn into a grind higher, which realized quicker than most expected!
The commodity is up close to 10% on the day, slowly but surely extending to the $98-$100 Resistance.
This occurs as attacks on tankers around the Arabian Sea and the Strait of Hormuz are now multiplying.
WTI Oil 1H Chart (11:16) – March 12, 2026. Source: TradingView
Oil is forming a bull-channel in the immediate action – Its top is located around $101.30 so that could be a target to the upside.
Buyers are attempting a break of the channel's mid-line ($96.55) – A key area for momentum.
Momentum buyers will want to see if the 20-Hour MA ($92.68) holds.
The recent rise in Oil has gradually priced out Fed Cuts for 2026 due to inflationary fears. There is now less than one full cut priced in for the year!
The FOMC meeting is approaching fast (next Wednesday, March 18).
Current Fed Rate Cut Pricing to the December 2026 Meeting– FedWatch Tool
This is hurting Stock Markets extensively on the session, Nasdaq is leading to the Downside down -1.50% – update coming up soon!
Stock Index and Energy Commodity Futures – Courtesy of Finviz
Safe Trades, keep track of the advancement of the conflict!
