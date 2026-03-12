OANDA Group
CFXS
Newsletter
Open hamburger menu

Rate cuts get priced out in 2026! Oil explodes to $96

Chart_View_Screen
Elior Manier - Picture
By  Elior Manier

12 March 2026 at 15:31 UTC

The Market is turning bleak in this morning's action as Oil rallies to fresh highs yet again.

Our past-day Oil analysis saw rangebound action to potentially turn into a grind higher, which realized quicker than most expected!

The commodity is up close to 10% on the day, slowly but surely extending to the $98-$100 Resistance.

This occurs as attacks on tankers around the Arabian Sea and the Strait of Hormuz are now multiplying.

wti oil 1h 1203
WTI Oil 1H Chart (11:16) – March 12, 2026. Source: TradingView

Oil is forming a bull-channel in the immediate action – Its top is located around $101.30 so that could be a target to the upside.

Buyers are attempting a break of the channel's mid-line ($96.55) – A key area for momentum.

Momentum buyers will want to see if the 20-Hour MA ($92.68) holds.

The recent rise in Oil has gradually priced out Fed Cuts for 2026 due to inflationary fears. There is now less than one full cut priced in for the year!

The FOMC meeting is approaching fast (next Wednesday, March 18).

fedwatch 1203
Current Fed Rate Cut Pricing to the December 2026 Meeting– FedWatch Tool

This is hurting Stock Markets extensively on the session, Nasdaq is leading to the Downside down -1.50% – update coming up soon!

Energy products 1303
Stock Index and Energy Commodity Futures – Courtesy of Finviz

Safe Trades, keep track of the advancement of the conflict!

Follow Elior on Twitter/X for additional Market News, Insights and Interactions @EliorManier

Opinions are the authors'; not necessarily that of OANDA Business Information & Services, Inc. or any of its affiliates, subsidiaries, officers or directors. The provided publication is for informational and educational purposes only.
If you would like to reproduce or redistribute any of the content found on MarketPulse, an award winning forex, commodities and global indices analysis and news site service produced by OANDA Business Information & Services, Inc., please refer to the MarketPulse Terms of Use.
Visit https://www.marketpulse.com/ to find out more about the beat of the global markets.
© 2026 OANDA Business Information & Services Inc.

About the Author

Elior Manier - Picture

Elior Manier

Market Analyst

Elior brings over seven years of experience in financial markets to our analyst team. Since 2018, he has actively engaged in observing, charting, and trading, driven by his passion for mastering market dynamics. With a profound understanding of the geopolitical and macroeconomic forces that shape market movements, Elior focuses on analysing the impact of breaking news, market sentiment, and critical economic data releases on trading flows.

As a versatile analyst, he contributes powerful insights to the team, effectively integrating geopolitical and technical analysis to provide clear and comprehensive market perspectives.

Prior to joining our team, Elior honed his expertise as a Fixed Income Trader and Market Analyst at the Montreal Exchange.