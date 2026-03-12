Rate cuts get priced out in 2026! Oil explodes to $96

The Market is turning bleak in this morning's action as Oil rallies to fresh highs yet again.

Our past-day Oil analysis saw rangebound action to potentially turn into a grind higher, which realized quicker than most expected!

The commodity is up close to 10% on the day, slowly but surely extending to the $98-$100 Resistance.

This occurs as attacks on tankers around the Arabian Sea and the Strait of Hormuz are now multiplying.