Silver (XAG/USD) rejects triangle formation from Iran War – Breakout scenarios

Ongoing War flows have been very different from what the trading and investing world has been accustomed to.

Safe-haven assets like Metals (particularly Gold and Silver) and Bonds have not seen any consistent demand. At the same time, Stock Markets and risk sentiment in general have remained very solid despite stagflationary fears.

Only Oil and, consequently, the Petrodollar, have managed to grab consistent attention and generate persistent trends.

One question remains for Metals aficionados – Where is the flight to demand towards them?