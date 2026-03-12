Chart alert: WTI crude oil resumes uptrend above $88.00 despite historical IEA stockpile release

Oil prices have swung sharply in both directions since the start of the week, reacting to rapidly shifting geopolitical developments surrounding the US–Iran war 2026, which has now entered its 13th day. Heightened uncertainty over potential supply disruptions in the Strait of Hormuz, a critical global energy chokepoint, has kept energy markets highly volatile.

On Monday, 9 March 2026, the West Texas (WTI) crude oil rallied hard by 30% at the Asian open to hit a 4-year high of $119.54/barrel before it tumbled by 35% to print an intraday low of $76.83 on Tuesday, 10 March 2026’s US session; due to US President Trump’s remarks that touted the “end of the US-Iran war is soon” and the expected historical amount of coordinated release of stockpile of oil reserves among G-7 nations of more than 183 million barrels released in 2022 after Russia invaded Ukraine.

On Wednesday, 11 March 2026, the International Energy Agency (IEA) made the official announcement to release 400 million barrels from emergency oil reserves of G-7 nations, its largest ever release, with 172 million barrels coming from the US.