Bitcoin's (BTC/USD) Price Outlook: Why Bitcoin's recovery still lacks the ingredients for a decisive bullish turn

Despite the retreat below $70,000, the technical outlook remains cautiously optimistic rather than bearish.

Long-term holders (whales) and institutional players appear to be "buying the dip."

The formation of an accumulation cluster near the range midpoint is a positive sign, but its intensity is currently lower than the levels that preceded previous major bull runs, per Glassnode data.

If Bitcoin can reclaim and hold the $72000 level, it would likely trigger a wave of FOMO (fear of missing out). However such a move may prove temporary as the one we just had.

For a sustained bullish expansion to occur, Bitcoin needs to decisively reclaim the True Market Mean ($79000) and see a return of "hot capital", speculative interest that has been notably absent.

Until then, the market remains on "unsteady ground," showing the potential to bounce but lacking the aggregate demand required to break out of its defensive structure.

Bitcoin (BTC/USD) Four-Hour Chart, March 11, 2026