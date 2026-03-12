Dow Jones tumbles 600 points on Strait of Hormuz tensions and private credit jitters, support at 46660 is key

The escalation was further underscored by a defiant stance from Iranian Supreme Leader Mojtaba Khamenei, who suggested that the Strait of Hormuz, a critical global energy artery should remain closed as a strategic lever of pressure.

This supply-side threat has effectively reignited fears of persistent inflation, hitting the financial sector particularly hard as traders brace for a potentially more aggressive economic environment.

Comments late last night by Iranian military officials about potential attacks on companies in the Gulf which support the US military may also be weighing on markets in early trade.

Compounding these worries, Wall Street is also closely monitoring mounting "jitters" within the private credit market, adding another layer of risk to an already fragile trading session.

