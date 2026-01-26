Stocks rally to top of their ranges ahead of FOMC – Dow Jones and US Stocks Outlook

The week has just begun, and traders are already pushing global markets across all asset classes – without any economic data releases.

Gold reached $5,000 during the Asia session, and Silver is up 10% to $111; metals are not showing any signs of stalling in their relentless rallies.

Monday marks yet another discrepancy in investor sentiment:

Stocks are rallying from last week's earnings, the unwinding of weekend risk positioning, and pre-FOMC trading, while cryptocurrencies keep seeing outflows.

Bitcoin holds at $87,000, but most other altcoins are struggling to gather momentum.

With the latest announcements of a "massive armada" massing in the Middle East, volatility is expected to remain elevated, and economists remain on edge – Oil dazzled in up-and-down trading, but its contained action shows this isn't the primary concern for traders – at least for now!

A surprising move in other asset classes has been the rebound in the longer-end of the Bond curve – After a disastrous performance last week, the 30Y Bond is bouncing higher (Yields down), supported by better-looking Japanese yields (their bond market has been breaking lower for a while).

Lower yields are showing support to stocks around this phase in Markets – Stocks have reacted negatively to higher yields from the US uncertainty.