Three US tech stocks to watch after Nasdaq 100 bullish breakout above 25,830

Amazon will report its Q4 2025 earnings on Thursday, 5 February, after the close of the US session.

In the past three trading sessions, the share price of Amazon has rebounded and traded back above its 20-day and 50-day moving averages.

The volatility-adjusted relative strength of Amazon against the Nasdaq 100 exchange-traded fund has started to slope upwards significantly since 3 December 2025 and traded above its 50-day moving average as well as above its zero line since 26 December 2025 (see Fig. 1).

This observation on VARS suggests that Amazon has started to outperform the Nasdaq 100, a transition from its multi-month underperformance that took place from 15 April 2025 to 17 October 2025.

In addition, its daily RSI momentum indicator is also evolving in a bullish momentum condition as it managed to stage a rebound from its ascending support and crossed above the 50 level, while still below its overbought region (above the 70 level).

Watch the 226.50 key medium-term pivotal support to maintain the bullish bias for the next medium-term resistances to come in at 258.60 (current all-time high) and 275.26 next in the first step.

However, failure to hold at 226.50 and a daily close below it will jeopardize the bulls to trigger a multi-week corrective decline to expose the next medium-term supports at 211.40 and 194.70 next.