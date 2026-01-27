Chart alert: Nasdaq 100 bullish breakout (finally) from a 7-week range

A big earnings week for US mega-cap technology stocks as four of the so-called “Magnificent Seven” will report their respective Q4 2025 earnings results this week.

Microsoft, Meta Platforms, and Tesla will report their earnings results on Wednesday, 28 January, after the close of the US session, followed by Apple on Thursday, 29 January, also after the close of the US session.

Interestingly, technical factors are now indicating that the current laggard Nasdaq 100 is likely to stage a bullish catch-up.

Let’s reveal the relevant charts and the Nasdaq 100 short-term (1-3 days) trajectory