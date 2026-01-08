Chart Alert: Nasdaq 100 bullish momentum is building up

Nasdaq 100 lagging but constructive: Recent underperformance reflects sector rotation rather than trend damage, with the index still within 2% of its all-time high and showing signs of bullish consolidation.

Bullish breakout setup forming: Holding above 25,350 support keeps the near-term bias positive, while a break above 25,760/25,830 would open upside toward 26,107 and the record high.

Momentum turning supportive: Higher lows, a rebound above key moving averages, and improving RSI dynamics reinforce the case for a fresh impulsive up move.