Gold (XAU/USD), Silver (XAG/USD) Technical Outlook: Navigating the Current Climate as Gold Taps $5300/oz, Silver Eyes Wedge Breakout

Moving forward and the bulls look to be firmly in control.

Going against the strong trend at the moment does not appear to be a wise move. The lack of historic price action will make a potential short at this stage guesswork at best.

Picking a top is not easy in the best of circumstances let alone one with such little price action to evaluate.

Now that is not to say that short-term intraday opportunities may not present themselves. The current volatility evident in markets means attractive risk-to-reards may be achieved even from an intraday perspective.

Looking at the Gold one-hour chart, and trying to keep things simple, the ideal move from here for those looking to get involved would be a pullback to the 50-day MA and breakout level of $5105. However that level is quite far from current prices and may not materialize.

A more immediate area that would be bulls could eye for an entry may be the swing high from January 27 at the $5190 handle. This may provide bulls with an excellent risk-to-reward opportunity either heading into or post the FOMC event later today.

Gold One-hour chart, January 28, 2026