Tesla (TSLA) Q4 2025 Earnings Preview: A High-Stakes Test of Patience and Promise

Q4 2025 financial expectations are tempered, forecasting steep declines in EPS and Revenue after a Q4 delivery miss.

Investor focus has shifted from car sales to updates on the "AI Narrative" (Robotaxi, FSD, Optimus) and stabilizing the Automotive Gross Margin to justify the stock's premium valuation.

The Energy Storage division is the current "bright spot," but high volatility is expected for the stock, with immediate support at $380 and resistance at $450.

As the Q4 earnings season heats up, all eyes turn to Tesla (TSLA), which is set to report its fourth-quarter and full-year 2025 results on Wednesday, January 28, 2026, after the closing bell. With the stock trading at a premium valuation despite declining automotive fundamentals, this report represents a critical juncture.

Like many of its ‘mag 7’ cohorts, market participants are no longer just looking at car sales; they are demanding concrete proof that Tesla’s pivot to AI and robotics is on the verge of financial fruition.