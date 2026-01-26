FOMC Meeting Preview: Fed To Keep Rates on Hold, Implications for the DXY and Gold

The meeting of the Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC) on January 28, 2026 will be an intriguing one.

The current economic data is showing a strange pattern that doesn't follow the usual rules: the US economy is growing very fast with estimates suggesting a massive 5.4% growth rate for Q4 but at the same time, the job market is slowing down.

Meanwhile, inflation is stuck at 3.0%, which is higher than what the central bank wants to see.

Usually, fast growth leads to higher inflation and a hot job market, but that isn't happening right now. This split could mean that businesses are becoming much more efficient and productive.

However, it could also be a warning sign that the economy is starting to "overheat" (growing too fast to be sustainable), even if it doesn't look like it yet due to temporary factors.

Heading into the meeting and market participants are pricing in around a 97% probability of a rate hold at Wednesdays meeting.