Microsoft (MSFT) Earnings Preview: Cloud, AI, and the "Spend Now" Debate Take Center Stage

Most Read: FOMC Meeting Preview: Fed To Keep Rates on Hold, Implications for the DXY and Gold

Microsoft is set to report its fiscal second-quarter earnings after the closing bell on Wednesday, January 28, 2026. As one of the marquee names in the "Magnificent Seven," Microsoft’s results will not only determine the trajectory of its own stock which has notably lagged peers like Meta over the last two years but will also likely set the tone for the broader Nasdaq 100 and the ongoing AI trade.

Market participants are looking past simple headline beats, focusing instead on three critical pillars: the re-acceleration of Azure, tangible AI monetization, and the sustainability of margins amidst ballooning capital expenditures.