Silver (XAG/USD) Explodes to $80 and Platinum (XPT/USD) Tests its All-Time Highs

For traders returning to their desks after the mid-December break, the Metals complex has been the unmissable story, aggressively grabbing market share in investor portfolios even as volumes thinned out for year-end settlement.

After a relatively calm consolidation period from October to late November, the catalyst for the next leg up arrived via a dovish pivot from NY Fed President Williams.

His comments—early but later warranted by weaker inflation data and downward revisions to US labor numbers—rocked markets and reignited the "Dollar Diversification" trade.

Initially, the rally was driven by rate cut expectations.

The Year-end buying actually pushed prices to what resembled a short-squeeze around all metals as consecutive +5% average gains across the asset class were common theme just ahead of Christmas.

When these narrative paused, geopolitical uncertainty took the baton—and that is exactly where we find ourselves today.