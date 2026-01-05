Stock Markets Cheer Newfound Freedom to Begin 2026 — US Index Outlook

Most traders are now back in rhythm after a long but well-deserved Winter holiday break.

2025 has been a particularly adventurous rollercoaster, marked by the most volatility across asset classes in the year.

Debasement trades, de-dollarization, AI, wars, Trump dramas, and TACOs, crypto ups and downs, and much more – trends, volatile ranges, and breakouts defined a much more active yearly session after years of doubt, as traders and asset managers agreed on the same principles.

Risk assets were cheap, particularly after Liberation Day, so everyone went in – Valuations are now getting elevated, but the limit could still be far.