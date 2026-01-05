2026 US Dollar Forecast: How the Fed, Government Spending, and AI Will Drive Volatility

The Fed vs. The Market The Federal Reserve is currently walking a tightrope. Although they cut interest rates slightly at the end of 2025, they sent a "tough" message that they aren't ready to lower them much further.

There is now a major disagreement between the Fed and investors: the Fed plans to keep rates relatively high (around 3.4%) through the end of 2026 to keep inflation in check, while investors are betting on deeper cuts (down to 3.0%) to help the economy. This gap between what the Fed plans to do and what the market expects will likely cause the dollar's value to jump up and down significantly.

A Year of Two Halves Most experts predict that 2026 will play out in two distinct phases. In the first half of the year, the economy is expected to look weak, which will likely force the Fed to cut interest rates earlier than planned (possibly in January and April) to protect jobs. This would temporarily push the value of the dollar down.

However, in the second half of the year, new government stimulus and trade tariffs are expected to heat up inflation again. This will force the Fed to stop cutting rates while other countries continue to cut theirs, making the dollar strong again by the end of the year.

Higher Rates are Here to Stay Underlying all of this is a structural change in the economy. Economists believe the "neutral" interest rate, the sweet spot where the economy runs smoothly, is permanently higher now than it was before the pandemic, meaning rates won't return to rock-bottom levels.

Furthermore, because the US government is borrowing massive amounts of money, it must offer higher returns (yields) on its long-term bonds to attract lenders. These higher yields tend to attract foreign money, which provides a long-term safety net for the dollar's value.