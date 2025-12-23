It's Christmas already for Metals – Gold (XAU/USD), Silver (XAG/USD) and Platinum (XPT/USD) Trading Levels

Christmas Trading can be both uneventful and chaotic – some traders rush to exit their long-held positions to take a stress-free holiday rest.

The absence of counteracting parties leads to more erratic flows, as seen in this morning’s Stock Market action.

But away from the traditional Christmas Stock Market trading, Metals trade around global exchanges on a different set of fundamentals.

And it seems that they are the most beneficent victims of Santa's flow.

Just today, Gold came very close to $4,500 before retracting somewhat, but allowed Silver, Platinum, and Palladium to reach multi-year highs (or set new records in the case of Silver).

Ranging from 0.70% for the Yellow Metals to above 5.50% for Platinum and Palladium, they are grabbing all the attention of the few traders that still have skin in the game before 2025 ends.