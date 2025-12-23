Markets Today: Gold, Silver Extend Gains, Novo Nordisk Rises 7%+ as US GDP Data Lies Ahead

European stock markets briefly hit an all-time high on Tuesday, driven largely by success in the healthcare sector.

Novo Nordisk shares jumped 7.6% after U.S. regulators approved its new weight-loss pill, a win that helped the company compete against rivals and lifted the wider market. However, overall gains were limited because bank stocks which have otherwise had a very strong year slipped by 0.3%.

Luxury brands also saw small declines. Investors are currently cautious about trade tensions after China announced new taxes on European dairy products in retaliation for tariffs on electric vehicles, a move analysts fear could hurt economic growth.

Meanwhile, traders are waiting for new data on the U.S. economy, while shares of the German broker flatexDEGIRO fell after the company was fined for breaking trading rules.

On the FX front, the Japanese yen strengthened 0.7% against the US dollar to 155.9, recovering from recent losses after the Bank of Japan raised interest rates as expected.

The US dollar faced broader pressure, dropping in value against both the euro and the British pound, with the latter reaching its highest level in over two months.

The overall US dollar index fell for the second day in a row and is on track for its sharpest yearly decline since 2017.

Other major currencies also made gains against the dollar, with the Australian dollar, New Zealand dollar, and Swiss franc all rising in value.

Currency Power Balance