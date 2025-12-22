Gold (XAU/USD) Jumps 2.4% and Breaches $4450/oz on Heightened Geopolitical Risk. Are Further Gains in Store for XAU/USD?

Over the last week Geopolitical risk has ratcheted up across the globe with various conflicts looking on the precipice of chaos. These include the Russia-Ukraine situation, US-Venezuela and in the last 48 hours Israel-Iran.

This is keeping the demand for safe haven assets strong.

The divergence between the Fed outlook, market expectations and recent US data are also adding fuel to the fire. The most recent batch of data from the US which included jobs and inflationary data have both been softer than expected.

This has led to market participants starting to price in more aggressive rate cuts once more which is also impacting the US Dollar and thus Gold prices.