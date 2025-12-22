Palladium (XPD/USD) has lagged the rally in metals throughout the year as Gold and Silver took all the attention, with both consistently moving to respective all-time highs as the debasement trade unfolded. But things could be changing.

This rare precious metal is critical for modern industry, serving as a key component in automotive catalytic converters to reduce emissions, as well as in electronics, fuel cells, and hydrogen purification technologies.

In 2025, as inflation and tariffs have retaken control of price trends, and amid the competitive chasing for AI advancements which demand robust industrial hardware, metals have gathered high attention and this trend isn't stalling just yet.

Palladium is no stranger to explosive moves.