US Indexes Outlook: Santa Rally finally showing up? – Risk-Appetite improves after US CPI miss

US Equities are closing the week on a better note as the CPI report triggers pricing for further rate cuts in 2026.

The roles seem to have reversed compared to last week's Fed Speaker communications. NY Fed President Williams pointed towards a further pause this morning, suggesting the CPI data may have been affected by "distortions," while Goolsbee seemed positively surprised by the inflation figures.

But another, more fundamental theme could be lifting stocks:

Traders are pricing in the Bank of Japan hitting the brakes on future hikes. After an 11-month pause, the BoJ just hiked rates to 0.75%, the highest level in 30 years.

While markets have been concerned that BoJ tightening would diminish carry trade opportunities as rate differentials converge, the central bank's lack of hawkish guidance suggests rates will stay put for a while.

This supports prospects for further carry trade-sponsored stock purchases—right on time for a Santa Rally.