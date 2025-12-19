WTI Outlook: Oil Bounces From Channel Lows — Major Reversal in 2026?

However, broader themes may now be getting priced in.

President Trump's DJT recently announced a partnership with a nuclear-fusion research firm, sparking conversations about the future of energy.

Even as the world requires immense power to fuel an expanding network of AI servers and data centers, technological breakthroughs and energy efficiency gains could contribute to a diminishing secular demand for Black Gold.

After all, technological pivots aimed at reducing oil dependence have been a recurring theme since the 1970s.

But as pointed out in our recent Oil Analysis, the current downtrend could be approaching a stall. This pause might evolve into a more significant long-term bottom as market participants conclude their 2025 trades.

A combination of holding the 2021 lows, potentially easing tensions between Russia and Ukraine (implying less supply), and US producers scaling back output could set the stage for a rebounding, more rangebound price action in 2026.

In the meantime, let's determine what price ranges could be in play for both the short and long run as we dive into our Oil Technical Analysis.