Platinum reaches $2,000; Palladium breaks 2023 Highs – Metals Outlook

Since yesterday's CPI report, metals have been rising through irregular waves, but still rallying more consistently than other asset classes.

Platinum (XPT/USD) is once again leading the pack as its push toward decade highs continues, but one metal that we haven't discussed much is Palladium (XPD/USD), which is also printing new multi-year highs.

It appears that a new trend for alternative precious metals has begun.

Unlike the more popularly traded Gold and Silver, both Platinum and Palladium derive significant value from their extreme rarity and highly specialized industrial uses.